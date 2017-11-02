Sarah Hyland Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors, Confirms Her 'Modern Family' Character Is Bisexual in Twitter Rant

Sarah Hyland is "SO MAD" about a recent tabloid story about her appearance.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old actress slammed an article that had "plastic surgery experts" weighing in on whether she had work done. "THIS MAKES ME SO MAD to have [doctors] give their opinion ON MY FACE is absolutely ridiculous and degrading," she tweeted. "F**k off."

Hyland went on to tweet a message slamming Life & Style, who posted the story, citing some of her medical issues. "I have had the worst medical year of my life and to create an entire article surrounding the question of if I've had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing," she wrote. "Adding insult to injury, you have NO IDEA what I have been through. And I have somewhat addressed these rumors already."