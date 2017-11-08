Sarah Hyland Wears Wells Adams' Initial on Necklace After Being Inspired by Taylor Swift Song

Sarah Hyland seems to be keeping Wells Adams close to her heart.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress shared a selfie that showcased a necklace that had a charm of the Bachelor in Paradise star's first initial. She also tagged Adams in the Instagram image.

In defense of her accessory, Hyland captioned the pic with a lyric from Taylor Swift's new song, "Call It What You Want," off her upcoming Reputation album.