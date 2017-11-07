Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Reunite Following Kim Cattrall 'Sex and the City' Drama -- Pics!

Carrie and Miranda unite!

Former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon reunited on Monday night.

The actresses attended a screening of the Amazon pilot Love You More, from their pal Michael Patrick King, who was an executive producer on the SATC series and movies.

The pilot stars Bridget Everett, who also made an appearance in the first movie, and Nixon took to Instagram afterward to share a snap of the four SATC alumni.

“Last night I attended the screening of #MichaelPatrickKing and Bridget Everett's new Amazon pilot ‘Love You More’ and I couldn’t have loved it any more,” Nixon wrote. “It’s perfection. Exactly the show we need now -- funny, sexy, outrageous, painful and REAL REAL REAL (with the occasional musical number thrown in :-).”