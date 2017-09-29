Sarah Jessica Parker and Keri Russell Have Stylish Date Nights With Their Guys at NYC Ballet Gala
Sarah Jessica Parker and Keri Russell had their Matthews by their side for their evening out in the city.
Parker showed up to the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala with husband Matthew Broderick on her arm, while Russell was also at the event with her guy and Americans co-star, Matthew Rhys.
PHOTOS: Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Inspire Major Relationship Goals at Pre-Emmys Party
Both couples were dressed to the nines for their formal date nights. The 52-year-old Sex and the City star put her hair up in a tight bun to keep the attention on her navy fringe Monse dress that she paired with a Gabriela Hearst bag.
As for Russell, 41, her black ruffled dress was a classy take on an '80s dress style. Meanwhile, Broderick and Rhys both opted for dapper tuxedos.
MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and Andy Cohen Ride NYC Subway Unnoticed!
Other celebrities at the soiree included Billions star Malin Akerman and her man, Jack Donnelly, and The Path's Michelle Monaghan, who showed up with designer Prabal Gurung.
Broderick and Parker's night out comes just a few months after the two celebrated their 20th anniversary. "Good golly I love you," the actress posted to Instagram along with a pic from their wedding.
Here's what the couple told ET about maintaining a happy marriage: