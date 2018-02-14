Sarah Jessica Parker 'Privately' Called and Texted Kim Cattrall After Brother's Death, Source Says

Sarah Jessica Parker is speaking out about the drama surrounding her and her Sex and the City co-star, Kim Cattrall.

In a new interview with People, the 52-year-old actress insists there's no feud between her and Cattrall. However, it's important to note that the interview was conducted less than 24 hours before Cattrall called her out via Instagram, saying she didn't "need" Parker's support following the death of her younger brother, Christopher.

When asked to talk about why Cattrall wasn't on board for SATC 3 (despite the fact that all the other leading ladies were down to film), Parker told the outlet, "I never talked about it, except [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening]."

"But I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me," Parker continued, referencing Cattrall's claims that she had "never been friends" with her SATC co-stars. "We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other."

Parker, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw in the romantic comedy series, added that she would never "want to mess" with that experience, or have another actress take on Cattrall's beloved role of Samantha Jones.

"I couldn't imagine anyone else playing that part," Parker, who previously joked about having Ellen DeGeneres or Stephen Colbert take on the role, explained. "So, there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."

Over the weekend, Cattrall made it "very clear" that she doesn't see Parker as friend. "My Mom asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'" she wrote on Instagram. "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

A source close to Parker told ET on Wednesday that the actress called and texted Cattrall privately when she heard about the tragic news. Parker also addressed Cattrall's loss while chatting with ET on the red carpet for the Paley Center for Media's An Evening With the Cast of Divorce in New York City earlier this month.

"If somebody in your life, whether you're in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it's involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you're thinking about them," she told us at the time.

Hear more in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Molly Shannon Praises 'Kind' Sarah Jessica Parker After Kim Cattrall Comments (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen Weighs In on Kim Cattrall-Sarah Jessica Parker Feud

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares a Message of Love Following Kim Cattrall Social Media Drama

Related Gallery