Sarah Jessica Parker Reunites With ‘Sex and the City’ Co-Star Cynthia Nixon Amid Kim Cattrall Drama

It looks like Miranda is on Team Carrie!

Former Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon reunited at a photo shoot for T: The NYTimes Style Magazine on Monday, posing for a cute pic together amid Parker’s ongoing drama with their fellow castmate, Kim Cattrall.

“Old friends ran into each other at a @tmagazine shoot today...miss you @sarahjessicaparker ❤️,” Nixon captioned the sweet and stylish Instagram pic, in which she is wearing a black dress and dark red heels, while Parker went more casual in a gray shirt and slacks with perfectly coordinated dark gray boots.

Performer John Kelly also shared a behind-the-scenes pic of the pair in conversation at the shoot, which was at the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club on the Lower East Side.

“Photo shoot on my set today - thank you @lamamaetc for including me!” Kelly captioned his pic. “That’s Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica, both are sweethearts.”

The mini-reunion comes a few weeks after Cattrall lashed out at Parker for extending condolences following the death of Cattrall’s brother, Chris Cattrall, earlier this month.

"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," Cattrall posted on Instagram.

"My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," she captioned the snarky image. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

Just four days earlier, Cattrall thanked "my fans, friends, and my #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support" following her brother’s death. Nixon was among those who left well wishes on her social media accounts.

And Miranda isn’t the only former SATC cast member to seemingly take Parker’s side in the very public feud. Last week, Jason Lewis, who played Cattrall's model-actor boyfriend, Smith Jerrod, on the HBO comedy series, opened up to KTLA 5 about the spat.

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all,” Lewis noted. “Listen, I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional, and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them, and I’m going to stop there because I’ve got nothing good to say.”

See more in the video below.

