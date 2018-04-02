Sarah Jessica Parker Wants You To Try These Spring Shoe Trends

Fashion icon, actress and footwear designer Sarah Jessica Parker took to her Instagram on Monday to share that she was headed to work at her SJP Collection pop-up store in New York City. She’s been known to periodically pop into the store and greet shoppers. (As if we needed another reason to love her!)

She posted a video to Instagram of her boots while walking down a wet and snowy New York sidewalk and teasing her appearance at the store saying, “Making my way on this strangely wintry spring day...Maybe I’ll see you there.” Once in the shop, she swapped her sensible snow boots for sparkling block heeled pumps.

Ever the dedicated designer and businesswoman, SJP literally got down on the floor to help lucky customers slip their feet into new high heels.

If you’re in Manhattan, you just might find SJP herself at the SJP Collection pop-up store at 6 West 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue to help you make some spring shopping decisions. Initially intended to have a 10-day run, the pop-up shop still stands ready for some Carrie Bradshaw-inspired impulse buying until further notice.

And, if you're not lucky enough to be there in person, here are our favorites from her collection for spring.

$385

A glittering heel is a seasonless trend that you'll find yourself going back to over and over again. The low block heel also makes these heels easy to get around in. Channel your inner SJP, and pair them with your favorite jeans and a tee.

$385

In case you haven't heard, THE color of the season is this bold yellow. Just in time for wedding season, style this rich jewel-toned shade with anything navy, green, white or black.

$365

Another trend to try this season is anything sheer, and these mid-heel pumps are sexy enough for a night out yet still office-appropriate.

$365

And since we can't get enough sparkle and shine, consider these simple mules your new alternative to nude pumps. Update your wardrobe basics with this sandal that's anything but basic.

