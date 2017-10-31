Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Leopard-Print Dress Twice in Less Than 2 Weeks -- See the Style!
Sarah Jessica Parker really likes this look!
The Sex and the City star is known for turning heads with her keen sense of style, but her latest fashion statement had fans doing a double take because she wore it twice on the red carpet in less than 10 days.
Parker was first spotted in her long-sleeved, oh-so-fall, leopard-print dress when she posed with her friend, Amy Sedaris, at a screening and party for truTVs new comedy series, At Home With Amy Sedaris at The Bowery Hotel on Oct. 19 in New York City.
Making the look pop even more, she paired it with bright yellow pumps.
Parker then wore the dress for a second time on Saturday when she and Jessica Chastain participated in a panel for the 4th Annual Produced By: New York 2017 Conference and Educational Forum in NYC. This time, she decided on more neutral-colored heels.
The 52-year-old actress is such an influential fashionista, we may soon see more stars re-wearing outfits!
Last March, the style savvy Kim Kardashian West was thrilled to share with her Snapchat followers that Parker had gifted her with a pair of custom-made shoes from her SJP line. "So, you all know how much I love Sarah Jessica Parker," she gushed. "And look, she made me these amazing suede shoes. She knows I love a nude suede shoe, and I need a new heel."
Check out the shoes that got the reality star so excited: