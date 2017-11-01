Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Go Full ‘Pretty in Pink’ in These Perfect ‘80s Costumes: Pics!
Andie and Duckie at your service! Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. outdid themselves for Halloween on Tuesday.
The spouses showed off some ‘80s love by dressing as Andie and Duckie from the 1986 classic Pretty in Pink.
Gellar, 40, rocked a red Molly Ringwald wig and Andie’s iconic pink prom dress. Her best pal Duckie (who was played by Jon Cryer in the movie) wore his hat, vest, suit, and shades for the occasion.
“They didn’t kill me - #prettyinpink #Andie #ducky@mollyringwald #joncryer@realfreddieprinze,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star captioned the epic pic.
WATCH: Sarah Michelle Gellar Goes Full Unicorn, Mermaid, Showgirl With This Insane Halloween Makeup: Pics!
Gellar previously rocked some crazy sparkly makeup for Halloween to take her two kids to a festive event. Watch the video below to see the bold look!