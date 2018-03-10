Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Anniversary With Rare Pics From the Show

It's been 21 years sinceBuffy the Vampire Slayer premiered, and the hit cult series still remains dear to our hearts.

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated the series' anniversary on Saturday by sharing a handful of never-before-seen pics from the show, as well as some selfies with her former cast mates.

"I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the anniversary of #btvs is the same week as #internationalwomensday," Gellar wrote on Instagram. "I have always believed that the world is changed by your example, not by your opinion. We have all learned a lot from Buffy, and the best part is, that never ends."

She then shared a quote that her character, Buffy Summers, said in season seven's episode "Bring on the Night": "From now on, we won’t just face our fears, we will seek them out. We will find them, and cut their hearts out one by one. There is only one thing on earth more powerful than evil, and that’s us."

"Scroll through for some behind the scenes pictures, then and now (hopefully there will even be some you have never seen) #buffyslayday," she added.

Charisma Carpenter, who portrayed Cordelia Chase, also took to Twitter to thank all the Buffy fans for their devotion to the show.

"What a ride, We’re 21 today! Thanks to all you die hards out there that make us a big part of your lives. STILL!" she tweeted. "Your love and devotion to our show does not go unnoticed. So grateful! Thank You! 🙏🏽 #BTVS #BuffySlayDay21st #cordeliachase #cordy #queenc #theoriginalscoobies."

Michelle Trachtenberg, known as Buffy's little sister Dawn, also congratulated the show on its 21st anniversary.

Last year, all three actresses, along with David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters and more original Buffy cast members, reunited for an epic 20-year anniversary photo shoot.

See more of last year's reunion in the video below.

