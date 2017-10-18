Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunites With 'Cruel Intentions' Co-Star Selma Blair: 'My Girl Crush'
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair had a mini Cruel Intentionsreunion!
The former co-stars took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate their chance encounter, with Gellar declaring that Blair will always be her "girl crush, now and forever."
"Sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens," she captioned a sweet pic of herself and Blair together. "@therealselmablair my girl crush, now and forever."
Blair posted the same photo on her account, writing, "My angels really pulled through last night. So many wonderful women celebrating @theskimm but the most important to me was cuddling with my forever girl @sarahmgellar, I needed that ❤️💋⭐️."
Time has clearly only enhanced Gellar and Blair's friendship, after the two co-starred in 1999's Cruel Intentions. The actresses shared a memorable kiss onscreen in the cult favorite, when Gellar's character, Kathryn Merteuil, tries to teach Blair's character, Cecile Caldwell, how to kiss.
The two clearly haven't forgotten their steamy lip-lock, often posting throwbacks of the kiss in honor of each other's birthdays.
The pair reunited with another Cruel Intentions co-star, Reese Witherspoon, in 2015. See the hilarious way they celebrated in the video below.