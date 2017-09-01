Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Sweet Video Celebrating 15-Year Wedding Anniversary With Freddie Prinze Jr.
Happy anniversary to Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.!
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared a sweet video on Instagram on Friday to celebrate her 15-year wedding anniversary with her husband.
"My husband thinks I'm crazy, but I'm not the one who married me. #happyanniversary @realfreddieprinze 15 years!!," Gellar, 40, wrote alongside the slideshow showing the couple over the last 15 years.
The couple met while filming the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, though they didn’t begin dating until 2000. Gellar and Prinze Jr. tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding in Mexico in 2002.
The actors share two children together, 7-year-old daughter Charlotte and almost 5-year-old son Rocky.
ET spoke with Gellar in April, where she opened up about her two kids and how they're more like her hubby "when they're being naughty" and the "real reason" she married the actor.
