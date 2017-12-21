Sarah Palin Shares Pics of Daughter Willow's Engagement Following Son Track's Arrest

Congratulations to Willow Palin!

Sarah Palin took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her 23-year-old daughter, Willow's, engagement to Ricky Bailey.

"Good things happen!!! My happiest baby girl Willow❤️and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy😘💍💏," Palin captioned a sweet shot of the proposal in New York, before sharing another snap of Willow's shocked reaction.

The former Alaska governor shared a collage of photos congratulating the pair, while her oldest daughter, Bristol, congratulated her little sister with a closeup of the stunning ring.

"I am DYING!! My little sister is getting married!!!!! 😍😍😍," Bristol wrote alongside the slideshow.

Willow's happy news comes just days after her brother, Track, was arrested in Alaska on charges of domestic violence. According to The Los Angeles Times, Track was arraigned Sunday morning on three counts: felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief for causing up to $500 in property damage. This is the second time 28-year-old Track has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in two years.

