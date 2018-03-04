Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Look Glamorous and in Love at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor continue to be relationship goals!

The two actresses appeared looking glamorous and ever in love as they walked the red carpet at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Paulson and Taylor could be seen smiling and staring into each other’s eyes while posing on the carpet, at one point bumping into Paulson’s American Horror Story co-star Angela Bassett.

This is the first major red carpet the couple has walked together since the 2017 Time 100 gala -- and the two continue to slay every moment.

Recently, the upcoming Ocean’s 8 star opened up to Town & Countryabout her relationship with Taylor, saying that “our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there’s something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other.”

Mike Coppola/VF18/Getty Images

While both have been busy with separate projects -- Taylor recently starred in the first season of Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes -- the actress explained to ET why fans likely won’t see the two onscreen -- particularly one of Ryan Murphy’s many anthology series -- together anytime soon.

“It’s probably not a dream of Ryan Murphy’s to have us do something together,” Taylor said last year, explaining that it wouldn’t be good for the story to bring real-world associations onto the show. She does, however, praise American Horror Story in particular for earning Paulson so much recognition and accolades. “It is one of the great things you could ever be in.”

So until then, we’ll just have to savor every loving moment of Taylor and Paulson on the red carpet together.

