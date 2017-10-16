Sasha Pieterse Channels 'The Little Mermaid' on 'DWTS's Disney Night, Reveals She's Lost 37 Pounds on the Show

Sasha Pieterse's time on Dancing With the Stars is really having a positive impact on her health journey.

It was Disney Night on Monday's DWTS, and the Pretty Little Liars star donned a red wig and a teal gown for a Little Mermaid-themed rumba with her pro-partner, Gleb Savchenko.

Before their performance, however, Pieterse shared an update on her ongoing effort to get in shape and live healthy in a pre-taped package that went behind the scenes of her and Savchenko's rehearsals.

"We’re halfway through the competition and I've lost 37 pounds," Pieterse marveled. "It really is magical."