Sasha Pieterse Channels 'The Little Mermaid' on 'DWTS's Disney Night, Reveals She's Lost 37 Pounds on the Show
Sasha Pieterse's time on Dancing With the Stars is really having a positive impact on her health journey.
It was Disney Night on Monday's DWTS, and the Pretty Little Liars star donned a red wig and a teal gown for a Little Mermaid-themed rumba with her pro-partner, Gleb Savchenko.
Before their performance, however, Pieterse shared an update on her ongoing effort to get in shape and live healthy in a pre-taped package that went behind the scenes of her and Savchenko's rehearsals.
"We’re halfway through the competition and I've lost 37 pounds," Pieterse marveled. "It really is magical."
Earlier this season, the 21-year-old actress opened up about her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormone imbalance that led to her gaining nearly 70 pounds in around two years.
As of the second week of the season, Pieterse said she'd already lost 15 pounds and "most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."
On Monday, their beautiful, romantic rumba, set to The Little Mermaid's iconic song "Kiss the Girl", saw Pieterse in the role of the beloved aquatic Disney princess while Savchenko stepped into the shoes of Prince Eric.
Judge Carrie Ann Inaba had nothing but love for the dance, and praised Pieterse for her performance.
"It's so nice to see you this way," Inaba said, referring to Pieterse's confidence and bold dancing charisma. "I love the way your body interprets these dances… I'm just mesmerized."
Speaking with co-host Tom Bergeron after getting the positive feedback, Pieterse reflected on how much she's enjoyed being a part of the show.
"Disney Night is so much fun, and it's about imagination and creativity and following your dreams, and this is something that I never dreamt of, and I'm doing it and I love it," she shared. "I'm so thankful for this opportunity. It's amazing."
For their efforts, Pieterse and Savchenko earned a score of 24 out of 30, tying their score for last week.
Check out the video below to hear more from the actress about how DWTS has contributed to her weight loss journey.