Sasha Pieterse Opens Up About Shocking 'DWTS' Elimination: 'I'm Just Really Bummed' (Exclusive)

Savchenko admits that the elimination was just as much a shock to him as anyone. "I never thought it would happen. I thought we have another couple of weeks at least," he said. "But it's a dance competition, someone's gotta go and unfortunately it's us."

"I'm so proud of my partner," he added. "She came so far, she did such a good job tonight. You've shown such a huge improvement and as a teacher, I'm really, really proud of you."

Throughout the season, Pieterse, 21, got candid with Savchecko and her fans about , a hormone imbalance that led to her gaining nearly 70 pounds in around two years. On Monday, she revealed that, since joining the show, and previously said that the show has helped her to start "feeling like me again."