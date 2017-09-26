Sasha Pieterse Tears Up Over Health Problems, Opens Up About Losing 15 Pounds Since Joining 'DWTS'

Sasha Pieterse got emotional on Tuesday's Dancing With the Stars when she opened up about her recent health struggles.

Before she and pro partner Gleb Savchenko took to the stage to perform a samba set to Hailee Steinfeld's "Most Girls," thePretty Little Liars star opened up about why she felt a connection with the song in a pre-taped segment.

"I love the song because it really resonates with me about what I've been through, and what I'm still going through," Pieterse shared.

Speaking with Savchenko during rehearsals, the actress fought back tears as she opened up about her weight gain and the painful insults she endured because of it.