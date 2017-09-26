'Saturday Night Live' Adds 3 Castmembers for Season 43 -- Meet the New Featured Players!
Saturday Night Live is bringing on three new young comics just days before the Season 43 premiere.
NBC announced on Tuesday that the show has added Heidi Gardner, Luke Null and Chris Redd as featured players.
The long-running sketch show is shoring up its cast after multiple departures at the end of last season, including veteran cast members Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer, as well as Sasheer Zamata, who was with the show for four seasons.
Of the new hires, Redd is likely the most recognizable after his scene-stealing performance as rapper Hunter the Hungry in the music mockumentary Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, where he appeared alongside SNL alum Andy Samberg.
As for Gardner, she's currently with The Groundlings improv group based out of Los Angeles, and is a writer and performer on the Crackle original animated series SuperMansion.
Null, who has gained fame as a musical comic, is a performer at iO Chicago, which counts among its alums a number of SNL icons including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers, to name just a few.
The new season of SNL kicks off Sep. 30, with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest JAY-Z. Wonder Woman star Gal Godot is set to host the following week, on Oct. 7, with live performances from Sam Smith, while comedian Kumail Nanjiani will take over hosting duties on Oct. 14.
NBC also revealed that, as the show did for the final four episodes last season, new episodes will continue to broadcast simultaneously on both coasts, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT.
After the politically charged 42nd season, the long-running sketch series raked in the wins at this year's Emmy Awards, taking home eight trophies out of 19 total nominations.
For more on SNL's big night at the star-studded awards show, check out the video below.