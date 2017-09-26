'Saturday Night Live' Adds 3 Castmembers for Season 43 -- Meet the New Featured Players!

Saturday Night Live is bringing on three new young comics just days before the Season 43 premiere.

NBC announced on Tuesday that the show has added Heidi Gardner, Luke Null and Chris Redd as featured players.

The long-running sketch show is shoring up its cast after multiple departures at the end of last season, including veteran cast members Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer, as well as Sasheer Zamata, who was with the show for four seasons.

Of the new hires, Redd is likely the most recognizable after his scene-stealing performance as rapper Hunter the Hungry in the music mockumentary Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, where he appeared alongside SNL alum Andy Samberg.