'Saturday Night Live': Donald Trump Rants About Starbucks Christmas Cups, Gay Marriage and Eminem in Cold Open
Saturday Night Livetook aim at President Donald Trump yet again over the weekend in a cold open lampooning all the recent controversies, scandals and feuds he's gotten in over the last two weeks.
Alec Baldwin once again reprised his well-trodden Trump impression for rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and delivered what was essentially a rapid-fire run-down of references to current events.
From his very public arguments with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and republican senator Bob Corker, to his hilariously terrible pronunciation "Puerto Rico," Baldwin's Trump mocked nearly every headline in recent weeks – including Vice President Mike Pence's recent departure from an Indianapolis Colts game.
Earlier this week, Pence left an NFL game between the Colts and the San Francisco 49ers after seeing some players take a knee during the national anthem. Trump later tweeted that the vice president did so at his request.
Using Pence as his moral guide, he gave the VP a call while he was at a basketball game, but had Pence flee when some players started kneeling during the anthem.
Soon after, Trump rang Pence up again when he was in line at Starbucks to see if the coffee house was properly representing Christmas.
"Do the cups say 'Merry Christmas' or Happy Holidays?" Trump asked.
Pence explained that it's still too early in the year for Christmas cups, but Trump didn't care.
"They should have me, as Santa Claus, giving all the children coal because coal is the future of this country," Trump declared.
"It says 'Pumpkin Spice is back,'" Pence said, nervously.
"Get outta there, Mike!" Trump yelled as Pence and his awkward wife quickly shuffled out of the Starbucks.
Later, Trump called Pence again, this time while the VP was at a random wedding. Pence said the ceremony was going really well, and that the groom looked classy, but then panicked when "another groom" showed up, and quickly fled the wedding.
“No one should disrespect the sanctity of marriage," Trump said. "Like it says in my favorite Bible verse, Double Corinthians, marriage is between a man and a woman, then another woman. Then another woman. And maybe one more if you have got it in you."
Toward the end of the cold open, Baldwin's Trump also addressed Eminem's recent freestyle rap that slammed his presidency earlier this week as part of the BET Hip Hop Awards.
"Pretty soon I'm going to release a response rap on the White Entertainment Network – HGTV," Trump promised.