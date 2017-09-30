'Saturday Night Live' Season 43 Opens With Alec Baldwin's Triumphant, Scathing Return as Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin President Donald Trump.

Saturday Night Live with a politically charged cold open that saw Baldwin return to the guest star role that earned him a lot of love last season as the show tried to catch up on all the Trump news they missed between seasons.

The sketch kicked things off with Trump making a call to Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he revealed that he didn't know Puerto Rico was a state, and then explained that "FEMA takes a few days unless you pay for FEMA Prime."

The sketch also reunited Baldwin – only this time the Emmy-winning castmemeber didn't break out her acclaimed impression of Hillary Clinton, but instead brought out her brilliant Jeff Sessions impression.