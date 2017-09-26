'Saturday Night Live' Star Pete Davidson Opens Up About His Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis
Pete Davidson is opening up about his mental health struggles.
The Saturday Night Live star appeared on Marc Maron's WTF podcast on Monday, where he revealed a psychiatrist had diagnosed him with Borderline Personality Disorder.
"Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage," the 23-year-old comedian explained. "I never really did any other drugs [besides marijuana], so I was like, 'I'm gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that'll be helpful."
"So I go and I get off weed. They told me there, they're like, 'You might be bipolar,' and I was like, 'OK.' So they're like, 'We're gonna try you on these meds,'" he added. "And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again -- and I'm on meds."
Davidson added that he regretted his candid revelation about his sobriety earlier this year, saying he felt like he gave off the impression he had been on harder drugs than weed.
"I should've just said, 'I'm quitting weed,' because now people think I do drugs," he recalled. "I'm very embarrassed at this point."
Davidson revealed that a couple of months after rehab, he experienced a "really bad mental breakdown."
"I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder," Davidson shared "One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]... I'm depressed all the time."
Since then, Davidson has taken to therapy and changed medication, noting that he's finally starting to feel better -- slowly.
"It is working, slowly but surely," he said. "This whole year has been a f**king nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this."
The comedian talked to ET this past April about the support he has received from girlfriend Cazzie David throughout his battles.
"I'm very lucky. She's very, very supportive," Davidson marveled. "She is a very, very wonderful lady."
