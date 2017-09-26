'Saturday Night Live' Star Pete Davidson Opens Up About His Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis

Pete Davidson is opening up about his mental health struggles.

The Saturday Night Live star appeared on Marc Maron's WTF podcast on Monday, where he revealed a psychiatrist had diagnosed him with Borderline Personality Disorder.

"Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage," the 23-year-old comedian explained. "I never really did any other drugs [besides marijuana], so I was like, 'I'm gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that'll be helpful."

"So I go and I get off weed. They told me there, they're like, 'You might be bipolar,' and I was like, 'OK.' So they're like, 'We're gonna try you on these meds,'" he added. "And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again -- and I'm on meds."