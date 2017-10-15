'Saturday Night Live' Takes Aim At Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Pulls No Punches With Biting Commentary

"Somehow, I don't think that's going to help anybody," Jost said. "He doesn't need sex rehab, he needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars, and it's a prison."

Che went on to explain why the scandal was a difficult subject to tackle for Saturday Night Live and comics in general.

"This is a tough spot for a comedian, because it's so hard to make jokes about sexual assault, but it's so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like him," Che said, referring to a photo of Weinstein. "He looks like chewed bubble gum rolled in cat hair."