'Saturday Night Live': Watch Gal Gadot and Leslie Jones Have a 'Wonder Woman' Showdown in Hilarious Monologue
Gal Gadot has some serious superhero competition!
TheWonder Woman star was interrupted during her opening Saturday Night Live monologue by castmember Leslie Jones, who hilariously went toe-to-toe with Gadot to show off her "street performer Wonder Woman" impression.
"I have a lasso that makes people tell you the truth," Gadot said of her Wonder Woman character, to which Jones replied, "And b**ch, I got vodka."
Watch Gadot's entire monologue below.
As the opening clearly proved, two Wonder Women are better than one!
Sam Smith joined Gadot as the musical guest on the late night comedy variety show, which broke from format in it's cold open with an emotional message and performance by Jason Aldean in light of last Sunday's tragic shooting in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Gadot's Wonder Woman is inspiring more than just Jones. Watch the video below to see the sweet moment the Israeli actress shared with a little girl who donned the superhero costume.