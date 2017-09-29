Savannah Guthrie Defends Megyn Kelly's First Week on 'Today' and That Awkward Jane Fonda Interview
Savannah Guthrie is standing by Megyn Kelly after the bumpy first week of her NBC show.
The Today show co-anchor appeared on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and defended the 46-year-old journalist after she awkwardly asked Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery on Wednesday's Megyn Kelly Today.
"I think she's got the eyes of the world upon her, and I think everybody can relate to how nerve-racking that is," Guthrie said in response to a WWHL caller. "We're thrilled to have her. She's doing a lot, she's doing a lot of different things. She has a lot of range. I think she's awesome."
Cohen noted that Kelly got a "bad wrap" for attempting to ask Fonda if she had work done, of which Guthrie responded, "I think I've asked that question too. Sometimes you ask questions in an interview and ...live TV, there are awkward moments all the time."
The late-night host agreed, adding, "[Megyn] put it in a nice way. It was a fine question."
Even before the launch of Kelly's show, Guthrie had her back. ET spoke exclusively with the 45-year-old news woman back in April, and she was thrilled that the former Fox News host was joining the NBC family.
"I think she's the utility player," she said, praising Kelly. "She can do anything."
Guthrie also talked about being a woman in journalism, and if she ever felt like she was being pitted against other females in the industry. "I think actually my own experience is just the opposite, especially at NBC. I think we all look out for each other," she explained. "It's a hard enough business and I think that the drama that people write about or talk about isn't actual reality."