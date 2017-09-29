Savannah Guthrie Defends Megyn Kelly's First Week on 'Today' and That Awkward Jane Fonda Interview

Even before the launch of Kelly's show, Guthrie had her back. ET spoke exclusively with the 45-year-old news woman back in April, and she was thrilled that the former Fox News host was joining the NBC family.

"I think she's the utility player," she said, praising Kelly. "She can do anything."

Guthrie also talked about being a woman in journalism, and if she ever felt like she was being pitted against other females in the industry. "I think actually my own experience is just the opposite, especially at NBC. I think we all look out for each other," she explained. "It's a hard enough business and I think that the drama that people write about or talk about isn't actual reality."