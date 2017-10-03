Savannah Guthrie Helps Reunite Las Vegas Shooting Victim With Man Who Saved His Life: Watch the Moving Moment

Out of the stories of tragedy and loss in Las Vegas, there have also been many tales of bravery and inspiration. On Tuesday morning, Today show host Savannah Guthrie was interviewing Tom McIntosh, a concert goer at Sunday’s Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

Tom was shot in the leg after helping his wife and another woman over a wall to get to safety. He immediately started bleeding and was convinced that he wasn’t going to survive the wound.

“I wouldn’t have [made it]. By the time I got over the wall, my pants were soaked and my shoes were full of blood. So I wouldn’t have made it,” he told Guthrie. “I know I wouldn’t have, so I’m very thankful that James was there to help me.”