Savannah Guthrie Shares Throwback Photo From Her Wedding Day on 4th Anniversary

Savannah Guthrie is sharing the love this week!

On Throwback Thursday, the 46-year-old Today show co-host took to Instagram to post a stunning black-and-white photo from her wedding day in celebration of four years of marriage. "Happy anniversary to my sweetie and best friend for life," she captioned the pic, while also tagging her husband, Michael Feldman.

In May 2013, Guthrie and Feldman became engaged while vacationing in Turks and Caicos. Nearly a year later, on March 15, 2014, they got married in Tucson, Arizona.

A few days after the wedding, Guthrie announced that she was pregnant with her first child. She gave birth to daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman in August of that year.

Then in June 2016, the couple announced that they were expecting their second baby, and on Dec. 8, 2016, the couple welcomed son Charles Max into the world.

Just this Valentine's Day, Guthrie's family appeared on the Today show and played a song they had written for the newswoman in honor of the romantic holiday. "This is my favorite new song," she gushed upon posting the tune on Instagram.

This is my favorite new song A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Feb 14, 2018 at 7:24am PST

Guthrie recently returned from South Korea after a long trip covering the Winter Olympics with her Today show team, including her co-host, Hoda Kotb. While there, she shared with ET how she was coping with being away from her family for so long.

"We're lucky, we don't travel all that often," she noted. "This is unusual that we're gone this long, so we're holding onto each other, and we're having a great time and being in the moment -- and we're going to race home to those babies!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and 'Today' Show Team Reunite With Their Families After Olympics

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Take Multiple Tumbles During Ski Lesson at 2018 Olympics

Savannah Guthrie Talks Hoda Kotb Replacing Matt Lauer: ‘Something Really Lovely and Positive Has Happened’

Related Gallery