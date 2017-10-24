'Saved by the Bell' Pop-Up Diner Is Coming to Los Angeles -- Find Out the Exact Location!

Saved by the Max has secured its Los Angeles location.

In a video announcement by none other than Principal Belding (Dennis Haskins) himself on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Saved by the Bell-themed pop-up diner that took Chicago by storm last year is indeed heading to the coast.

Saved by the Max will set up shop at the West Hollywood Gateway at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. An opening date has yet to be announced for the diner, where fans will be able to munch on Saved by the Bell-inspired cuisine, like A.C. Sliders, Mac & Screech and the Kelly Kapowski Monte Cristo.