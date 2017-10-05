'Scandal' Cast Awards Final Season Superlatives & Reveals What They're Stealing From Set! (Exclusive)

Scandal may be ending, but Olivia Pope will never go out of style!

ET's Nischelle Turner dropped by the Scandal set last month, where she caught up with Kerry Washington to ask her the question all fans want to know: what is she going to take when filming wraps?

"Have you seen Olivia's closet?" Washington asked. "I'm gonna take a few things!"

"Coats, bags, and the watches are all Movado, which is through my relationship, but I don't own them," she confessed. "So we might have to figure that out."