'Scandal': Hot Damn! Fitz Makes Memorable Entrance in Final Season, But Olivia Has Some Explaining to Do
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Thursday's episode of Scandal.
While Olivia Pope has been kicking butt and taking names as the White House chief of staff and director of B613, former President Fitzgerald Grant has been M.I.A., leaving us to wonder if their steamy kiss on the White House lawn last season would ever be revisited.
Well, it seems the two have unfinished business, as the two came face-to-face... while Olivia was making out with her new love interest, Curtis Pryce!
Surprise! And welcome back to D.C., Fitz!
We'll have to wait until next week to find out what happens, but one thing's for sure: Olivia's got some explaining to do!
