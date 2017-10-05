'Scandal': Olivia Has a New Love Interest -- But Where's Fitz?
SPOILER ALERT!! Do not read if you haven't watched Thursday's season seven premiere of Scandal!
This is Olivia Pope's world, and we're all just living in it.
Scandal started its final season with a bang on Thursday night -- in more ways than one.
Within the first five minutes of the premiere, Olivia was back in bed with Jake Ballard, but despite their second round in the sheets, our favorite White House Chief of Staff made it clear that the romantic relationship was just for the sake of convenience.
Instead, Olivia had other things on her mind, like shutting down reporters on TV (more on that later) and walking through the White House likes she owns the place (because she kind of does).
Olivia was definitely on a power trip, and the minute someone tried to tell her otherwise, she shut them down -- big time.
"This is over," she told Jake after he tried to tell her how to run B613. "Go home to your wife, Admiral Ballard."
With Jake out of the picture, Olivia had room for another man.
"There's a car waiting outside. It'll take you to the District hotel. Room 523... You will find a door, the door will be unlocked," Olivia tells Curtis Pryce, after giving him the cold shoulder THE ENTIRE EPISODE (What do you want, Olivia?!) "I'm going to get up now. Let's give it, I don't know, 30 seconds? Then you come."
Scandal newbie Jay Hernandez is definitely easy on the eyes, but what happened to Fitz? See what Tony Goldwyn told ET about the final season in the video below.
