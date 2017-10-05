'Scandal': Olivia Has a New Love Interest -- But Where's Fitz?

SPOILER ALERT!! Do not read if you haven't watched Thursday's season seven premiere of Scandal!

This is Olivia Pope's world, and we're all just living in it.

Scandal started its final season with a bang on Thursday night -- in more ways than one.

Within the first five minutes of the premiere, Olivia was back in bed with Jake Ballard, but despite their second round in the sheets, our favorite White House Chief of Staff made it clear that the romantic relationship was just for the sake of convenience.