'Scandal': Is Quinn Really Dead? See What Shonda Rhimes Said!

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Thursday's episode of Scandal.

Is Quinn really dead?

Thursday's episode of Scandal revealed that it was Papa Pope who kidnapped Quinn from the elevator on her wedding day, in order to get his dinosaur back from Olivia. What ensued was a tense back-and-forth where Eli threatened to kill Quinn if he didn't get what he wanted -- and Olivia bluffing that she didn't care.

In the episode's final moments, however, Olivia's father disappeared to fire off gunshots, returning to ask Olivia if she wanted to see the body.

Judging by Olivia's reaction, there is a pretty big chance that Eli wasn't bluffing -- but don't take our word for it.