'Scandal' Reveals What Fitz Has Been Up To -- But How Does Olivia React?
Thursday's episode of Scandal was all about Fitz -- and that's exactly how we like it!
The ABC drama finally revealed what the former president has been up to since his steamy makeout with Olivia on the White House lawn, and to be honest, it's not that great.
Fitz learns how to use a debit card, sign up for grocery store rewards, and perfectly bake a chicken in the Scott Foley-directed episode, and while he tries his best to leave his Washington life behind, everywhere he turns he's only reminded of Olivia (as are we, thanks to a casual #Olitz4ever sign, Marcus' mention of an Olitz-decorated house, and a short appearance by Papa Pope -- more on that later).
In the meantime, Fitz and Marcus get into a fist fight after Marcus calls him a narcissist (Hey, it Fitz -- get it? 😉), leading Marcus to reconnect with Melly.
And then Papa Pope offers Fitz a dose of reality by revealing that Olivia is now the head of Command and basically about to fly off the rails unless Fitz does something about it.
"Is Olivia Pope everyone's world or just mine?" Fitz asks Marcus as they reunite before he heads back to D.C. for the moment we've all been waiting for.
But how does Olivia feel about Fitz's reapperance? We'll have to wait until next week, because Shonda Rhimes loves cliffhangers! Judging by the teaser, however, we're in for not one, but two love triangles -- and a whole lot of drama.
"Why are you here?" Olivia yells at Fitz.
"Because you're here!" he loving replies.
#Olitz4ever.
Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.