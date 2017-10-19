'Scandal' Reveals What Fitz Has Been Up To -- But How Does Olivia React?

Thursday's episode of Scandal was all about Fitz -- and that's exactly how we like it!

The ABC drama finally revealed what the former president has been up to since his steamy makeout with Olivia on the White House lawn, and to be honest, it's not that great.

Fitz learns how to use a debit card, sign up for grocery store rewards, and perfectly bake a chicken in the Scott Foley-directed episode, and while he tries his best to leave his Washington life behind, everywhere he turns he's only reminded of Olivia (as are we, thanks to a casual #Olitz4ever sign, Marcus' mention of an Olitz-decorated house, and a short appearance by Papa Pope -- more on that later).