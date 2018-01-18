‘Scandal' Sends Quinn Off With a Bang -- But Whose Baby Is That?

Rest in peace, Quinn Perkins.

Scandal fans didn’t have to wait long for confirmation that Quinn was indeed dead when the series returned on Thursday night -- but what we didn’t see coming was that baby!

The episode opened with Eli Pope burning Quinn’s body, while David Rosen explained to QPA that she and her unborn baby were found dead with two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and one to the head. It was a sad moment for the team, but one that we moved on from quickly, as they planned to give her a “Warrior’s goodbye," loading her ashes into bullets they would later shoot from a gun into the woods.

Olivia was clearly shaken up by the whole ordeal (because she basically ordered her death, hello), with her struggle to write a eulogy tipping off Huck that something wasn’t right. His suspicions led him to believe that Olivia killed Quinn (not too far off), but that didn’t stop the team from properly saying goodbye to their friend.

“I tried to write something, something hopeful. Something that would help make sense of this, get some perspective on this loss. But there is no perspective. It doesn't make sense,” Olivia said, holding back tears. “There's no silver lining, no hope. No good comes from this. Quinn's death is awful. That's all I can think of to say. it's just awful. I'm sorry.”

ABC

One by one, our gladiators took the gun to reflect on a touching moment with Quinn before saying farewell for good.

An Olitz makeout session later, Charlie -- who still doesn’t know that Olivia is now in charge of B613 -- paid a visit to Eli, asking for his old job back. Papa Pope tells him to go home, but not before Charlie hears a baby crying from inside, asking the question we all want to know the answer to -- WHOSE BABY IS THAT?! -- and getting into a fist fight with Eli.

While the baby looks way too old to be Robin, the name Charlie and Quinn were going to give their daughter, we wouldn’t put it past the powers that be to cast an 18 (month old) to look younger.

Looks like we’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

Scandalairs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ET spoke with Joe Morton earlier this month, when he teased that Olivia was going to have to "deal with the consequences of her acts."

See more on the show in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Scandal': Is Quinn Really Dead? See What Shonda Rhimes Said!

'Scandal,' 'How to Get Away With Murder' Stage Big Crossover Event

'Scandal' Star Joe Morton Says Olivia ‘Has to Deal With the Consequences’ -- Is Quinn Really Dead? (Exclusive)