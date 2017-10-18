'Scandal' Sneak Peek: Fitz and Marcus Bond Over Beers -- and It Gets Awkward! (Exclusive)
What has Fitz been up to?
The former president was missing in action early in Scandal's final season, until he made an unexpected appearance by Olivia's front door (Kerry Washington) in the final seconds of last week's episode.
On Thursday's Scandal, titled "Day 101," the questions surrounding the former president's whereabouts will finally be answered.
In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode, directed by Scott Foley, we get a glimpse into what the post-presidency day-to-day has been like for Fitz (Tony Goldwyn), who's been enjoying "retired" life outside the White House and focusing on his foundation.
During a break from foundation work, Fitz and Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.), formerly of OPA, grab a beer at a bar to discuss business and have some guy talk.
"We're going to do great things," Fitz promises Marcus, who turned down Mellie's offer to be her communications director to run the foundation. "I need you. We're a team."
It doesn't take long before the former POTUS asks Marcus about "her," but it's not who you'd think. When Marcus answers in the negative, Fitz is surprised at the answer.
"You haven't spoken to Mellie?" Fitz asks, referring to Marcus' former flame. "I thought you were asking about Liv," Marcus says with a laugh. "I haven't spoken to Olivia," Fitz replies. Apparently, the two have more in common than they thought.
But things cut a little too deep for Marcus when Fitz keeps prodding the former gladiator for details on what broke Marcus and Mellie up for good. That's when the bro talk becomes too much for Marcus to handle.
"I'm not talking about dating your ex-wife," he says, stepping away from the bar.
"Isn't that what guys talk about at bars?" Fitz innocently asks.
Oh, the naivete!
Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.