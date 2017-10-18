'Scandal' Sneak Peek: Fitz and Marcus Bond Over Beers -- and It Gets Awkward! (Exclusive)

What has Fitz been up to?

The former president was missing in action early in Scandal's final season, until he made an unexpected appearance by Olivia's front door (Kerry Washington) in the final seconds of last week's episode.

On Thursday's Scandal, titled "Day 101," the questions surrounding the former president's whereabouts will finally be answered.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode, directed by Scott Foley, we get a glimpse into what the post-presidency day-to-day has been like for Fitz (Tony Goldwyn), who's been enjoying "retired" life outside the White House and focusing on his foundation.