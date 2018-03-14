'Scandal' Sneak Peek: Olivia Pope Begs the Team to Help Take Down Cyrus -- But Will They Agree? (Exclusive)

Cyrus Beene might just get what he's after.

The vice president is tired of playing second fiddle to Mellie Grant's president on Scandal, and he isn't willing to wait three years for the next election to switch things up. Fans saw Cyrus hijack his own plane in an attempt to win support of the public on last week's episode, and while Olivia Pope knows what he's up to, whether she can get the QPA team to help take him down is another story.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode, in which Olivia pays Abby Whelan a visit to try to get QPA on her side.

"Cyrus wants the Oval. He wants it now. We need to figure out how he's going to take that, and what it means for Mellie," Olivia says.

"We?" Abby asks. "You don't have a team."

"I know that," Olivia insists, unconvincingly.

"No, you don't. If you did, you wouldn't come to my home asking for favors," Abby shouts back. "If I went to QPA with this, and told them that it came from you, I'd be out on my a** too."

"I understand what you're saying. I wouldn't be here if I had another option," Olivia explains. "I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm asking for help. I need help. Please."

Find out if Abby decides to give her another shot in the video player above.

The series finale of Scandal is quickly approaching, but Kerry Washington isn't ready to say goodbye to Olivia just yet.

"The thing that's really fun for me about saying goodbye to a character is they kind of live in you," Washington recently told ET's Nischelle Turner. "There will be things that Olivia Pope has given me that will always stay with me. She's changed me."

"I feel like she's given me a lot of courage. So I'll keep that courage," she added. "I'm going to have to say bye to the Prada purses, but not goodbye to the courage, and the courage is more important."

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

