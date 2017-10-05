'Scandal' Star Katie Lowes Welcomes Son -- See the First Pic of Her 'Baby Gladiator!'

Lowes announced that she and husband Adam Shapiro were expecting Albee in May -- and told ET soon after that she couldn't wait to join co-star Kerry Washington in the Scandal moms club.

"Kerry's been my mentor to my life in every category,” she said of the actress, who is mom to 3-year-old Isabelle and 1-year-old Caleb. “That’s what I can say. And motherhood is no different.”

Washington was also there for Lowes for her baby shower in July.