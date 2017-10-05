News

'Scandal' Star Katie Lowes Welcomes Son -- See the First Pic of Her 'Baby Gladiator!'

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Photo: Getty Images

Congrats to Katie Lowes!

The 36-year-old actress announced the birth of her first child, a son named Albee Shapiro, just in time for the premiere of Scandal's final season on Thursday. 

"Baby’s‪ ‬first #Scandal Thursday‪!" Lowes captioned the adorable first photo of her baby boy.‬ "@shappyshaps and‪ ‬I‪ ‬are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We’re happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator."

Lowes announced that she and husband Adam Shapiro were expecting Albee in May -- and told ET soon after that she couldn't wait to join co-star Kerry Washington in the Scandal moms club. 

"Kerry's been my mentor to my life in every category,” she said of the actress, who is mom to 3-year-old Isabelle and 1-year-old Caleb. “That’s what I can say. And motherhood is no different.”

Washington was also there for Lowes for her baby shower in July. 

Washington and the rest of the Scandal crew couldn't help but congratulate the proud mom on social media. 

