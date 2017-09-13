Scarlett Johansson Finalizes Divorce From Romain Dauriac: 'We Remain Close Friends and Co-Parents'

In March, Dauriac's lawyer, Harold Mayerson, told Page Six that the two were disagreeing over where their daughter should be raised. "He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling," Mayerson said. "It will be an interesting process."

Johansson also addressed the split in a statement released to ET after filing for divorce. "As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage," the statement read. "Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you."