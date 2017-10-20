Scarlett Johansson Organizes Star-Studded Benefit for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

Scarlett Johansson has called in the Avengers for a good cause.

The 32-year-old actress has organized a star-studded reading on Nov. 6 of Thornton Wilder's Our Town to benefit relief for Puerto Rico, and she's recruited Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo to help her out.

"The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless," Johansson said in a press release on Friday. "It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event."

"Please help me and my co-stars in coming together for a one-time-only extraordinary evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated community and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic," her statement concluded.