Scarlett Johansson Shares Steamy Public Kiss With Colin Jost: Pic
PDA alert!
Scarlett Johansson was snapped making out with her rumored boyfriend, Colin Jost, in New York City over the weekend.
The 32-year-old Rough Night star was spotted on tip-toes while locked in a passionate embrace with Jost in the early hours of Sunday morning.
In a black coat, hat and fishnets, the actress seemed unfazed by the rain as she smiled and wrapped her arms around the Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" co-host’s neck.
Jost opened up about his fondness for the award-winning actress while chatting with ET at the 2017 Emmy Awards in September.
"She's wonderful," the 35-year-old writer gushed. "She's pretty cool ... it's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome."
"The first time she hosted [SNL] was the first year I was a writer on the show," he continued. "So, we've kind of known each other since then ... she's the best."
