Scarlett Johansson Shares Steamy Public Kiss With Colin Jost: Pic

PDA alert!

Scarlett Johansson was snapped making out with her rumored boyfriend, Colin Jost, in New York City over the weekend.

The 32-year-old Rough Night star was spotted on tip-toes while locked in a passionate embrace with Jost in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a black coat, hat and fishnets, the actress seemed unfazed by the rain as she smiled and wrapped her arms around the Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" co-host’s neck.