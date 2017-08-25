Scarlett Johansson Shows Up With Rumored Boyfriend Colin Jost to Dave Chappelle's Birthday Party

Scarlett Johansson has yet to confirm if she's dating Colin Jost, but she certainly enjoys spending time with the Saturday Night Live star.

On Thursday night, the 32-year-old actress showed up with Jost, 35, and a few friends -- including SNL's Cecily Strong and Michael Che -- to Dave Chappelle's 44th birthday party at TAO Uptown in New York City.

An eyewitness tells ET that the two were with friends most of the night and stayed at the star-studded celebration until about 2:30 a.m. before leaving together.

