Scooter Braun Claims Justin Bieber's Struggles Were 'Worse Than People Realized': 'It Was a Problem'

Justin Bieber's past struggles were so bad, he had his manager worried.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Scooter Braun opened up about Bieber's breakdown in 2014, when he was arrested for driving under the influence, revealing that there was much more to the story than the headlines his client was making.

"It was worse than people realized," Braun shares. "I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place."

“I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they’re not. They’re not life or death," he explains. "Justin’s stuff got to a point where it was a problem.”