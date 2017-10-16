Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Embrace on Italian Vacation: Pic!
It's another vacation, another public display of affection for Sofia Richie and Scott Disick.
The 19-year-old model and 34-year-old reality star jetted off to Italy together, where Richie shared a PDA pic of herself and Disick embracing in front of the beautiful Milan Cathedral.
The latest trip comes as Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, dishes out some tough love in a new promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Speaking with her sister Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney admits, "I don't want the kids to see him like this," to which Khloe suggests she show him some "tough love."
Meanwhile, Disick and Richie -- Justin Bieber's ex -- certainly seem to be growing closer, despite her insistence when they were first spotted together in May that the two were "just homies."
