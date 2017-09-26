Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Enjoy Mid-Flight ‘Family Dinner’ Following PDA-Filled Weekend in Miami

Things appear to be heating up for Scott Disick and his rumored girlfriend, Sofia Richie!



Fresh from their PDA-filled trip to Miami over the weekend, the pair flew back to Los Angeles, with Disick taking to social media to share their adventures.

“Family dinner 40k feet above the rest,” Disick captioned a photo of the couple enjoying a meal on the plane with Jonathan Cheban, a longtime pal of the Kardashian clan.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a photo of him resting his legs on Richie’s lap.