Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Sport Matching Black Swimsuits on Yet Another Beach Vacation

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, enjoy living a life of leisure.

On Monday, the 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted relaxing in the sun while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Richie wore a small black bikini -- which just so happened to match Disick's swim trunks -- and at one point, she started laying out topless next to her guy.