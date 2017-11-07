Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Sport Matching Black Swimsuits on Yet Another Beach Vacation
Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, enjoy living a life of leisure.
On Monday, the 34-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old model were spotted relaxing in the sun while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Richie wore a small black bikini -- which just so happened to match Disick's swim trunks -- and at one point, she started laying out topless next to her guy.
Richie has yet to post any pics of her and Disick together during the vacay, but she did share a photo of herself on the beach with a tiny turtle. "Sending him off to the big world," she captioned the selfie.
Last month, the two also jetted off to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for a PDA-filled getaway that included a ride on the jet ski.
Needless to say, Disick and Richie really love their beach vacations. Check out their jet ski kiss: