Scott Disick Approves of Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend Tristan Thompson: 'He's the First Nice, Normal Guy'
Scott Disick is a fan of Tristan Thompson!
The reality star and Khloe Kardashian sat down with Steve Harvey on his daytime talk show, Steve, where Disick gave his friend's Cleveland Cavaliers-playing beau his stamp of approval -- albeit in a playfully backhanded way.
"He's, like, the first nice, normal guy she's ever brought home. Not that we're nice and normal!," the 34-year-old shared. "He's an unbelievable guy ... I'm just not used to that."
Scott!
To be fair, Disick did walk back his remarks right after, clarifying, "One guy she dated is a very close friend of mine who I love, so that's not true."
Of course, Kardashian has made no bones about Thompson being her best relationship to date, so much so that she recently revealed the couple has already talked about marriage.
