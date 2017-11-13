Scott Disick Asks Kourtney Kardashian If They'll Get Married in Their '40s
These two just can't quit each other.
On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick seemed to be propositioning Kourtney Kardashian, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children.
"When do you think we're going to get married, by the way -- like 40?" he quipped.
Kourtney wasn't having it.
"You think when I turn 40, I’m gonna go, 'Hey, I’ve been looking for this drunk guy and he has a bunch of dirty s**t- stained underwear?'" she joked.
Talks of marriage were spurred after the exes got in an argument after Kourtney uninvited Scott to sister Khloe Kardashian's birthday party. Offering up a weak reason, the oldest Kardashian sister said, "I didn’t want you to coming to the birthday and be photographed going in."
After getting some advice from Khloe, Kourtney decided to divulge the real reason she didn't want Scott at the party in a later conversation. "There’s times when I want you to come and there’s times that I don’t," she admitted.
Scott also confessed that his trysts with a series of women while in Cannes, France, just prior to the soiree didn't look great. "Obviously I’m not able to handle everything that well,” he confided to Kourtney. “I don’t have the best support team. I can try to f**king be a better person, but it’s not the simplest thing."
The two have since moved on with models. Kourtney, 38, is currently dating Younes Bendjima, while Scott, 34, is seeing Sofia Richie, 19.
Over the summer, a source told ET that Scott was having a hard time with his ex's new romance.
"It’s never an easy thing to watch someone you share three children with, and so many memories, move on with someone else," the source said, adding that Scott really doesn't know Younes. "Scott has had a hard time watching Kourtney move on while he is in the same place he’s been in for years. It’s been tough for him.”