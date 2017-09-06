Scott Disick Hospitalized After Fire Department Responds to Call for a 5150 Psychiatric Hold

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirms to ET that they responded to a call at Scott Disick's home in Hidden Hills, California.

A spokesperson for the LACFD tells ET that on Aug. 18 at 5:03 p.m., they arrived to Disick's residence after a call came in for a possible 5150 psychiatric hold on a male at the house. The responders, who noted that the man was non-violent when they arrived at the residence, then transported him to a local hospital.

According to The Blast, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that "officials transported Mr. Disick to a local hospital."