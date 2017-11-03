Scott Disick Says Dating After Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Not Fulfilling'

"I didn't see the show because I was living it," Scott explains. "But look at it from my perspective. She was on vacation with one man the whole trip. That looks like a happier scenario than me jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I'm just not happy with anybody."



Kim interrupts Scott, telling him she thinks the issue is "beyond the girls" at this point.



"If you found someone that you were happy with, I think Kourtney would be happy for you," she says. "But she sees you out and really drinking and really going through it. She just had concern."



"Well, she sure didn't say that. Not once to me," Scott adds. "I don't live the cleanest-looking life. I'm a guy, I'm a little younger, maybe the way I'm getting over her is a drop different. And it's hard, I don't really know what to do. It's like, if I step out of line one way, I could lose everybody in the matter of a second."