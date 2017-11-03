Scott Disick Says Dating After Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Not Fulfilling'
Scott Disick is having a hard time getting over his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.
In a sneak peek clip from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 34-year-old reality star gets emotional about trying to move on from the mother of his three children with other ladies.
In the clip, Scott opens up to Kim Kardashian West about his trip to Cannes with Bella Thorne back in May.
"It just looked like some big soap opera going on," Kim says of their dramatic adventure. "It was like a fun show."
WATCH: Bella Thorne Wants People to 'Get Over' Her and Scott Disick, Says She's Got Her Eye on Someone New
"I didn't see the show because I was living it," Scott explains. "But look at it from my perspective. She was on vacation with one man the whole trip. That looks like a happier scenario than me jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I'm just not happy with anybody."
Kim interrupts Scott, telling him she thinks the issue is "beyond the girls" at this point.
"If you found someone that you were happy with, I think Kourtney would be happy for you," she says. "But she sees you out and really drinking and really going through it. She just had concern."
"Well, she sure didn't say that. Not once to me," Scott adds. "I don't live the cleanest-looking life. I'm a guy, I'm a little younger, maybe the way I'm getting over her is a drop different. And it's hard, I don't really know what to do. It's like, if I step out of line one way, I could lose everybody in the matter of a second."
"Sometimes I just feel kind of insecure," he admits. "Like, if Kourtney met somebody, fell in love, got married and then everyone's like, 'Eh, we have a new Scott. We don't really need to be close with him anymore.' …It's a scary thing for me."
Since the episode was filmed, Disick has seemingly found happiness with 19-year-old model Sofia Richie. The two first sparked romance rumors in May, when they were spotted getting cozy aboard a yacht in Cannes.
Now, Disick and Richie appear to be inseparable, and haven't been shy about packing on the PDA. Hear more in the video below!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!