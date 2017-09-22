Scott Disick Says He Still Hits on Kourtney Kardashian 'About Once a Week,' But Will They Ever Reconcile?
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may still have a "connection" but that doesn't mean they're getting back together.
The former couple appear on the 10th anniversary special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing Sunday, Oct. 1 on E!, and address their on-again, off-again relationship and why it's difficult to even consider rekindling their romance.
"I just want everyone to know that we are just co-parenting," Scott -- who has three kids with Kourtney -- tells host Ryan Seacrest. "No, but she's the only person I've ever loved in my life. I think she's cute."
As for whether he still hits on her, Scott quips, "Yeah, I try to f**k her about once a week."
Seacrest further inquires if the "door is closed" to the two getting back together, but it's Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian West, that attempts to answer the question. "I feel like she has to say the door is closed to, like, prove a point," Kim says.
Scott then cuts her off, exclaiming, "Can we just let her talk?"
"The debauchery that has gone on has closed that door several times," Kourtney, 38, says, referring to Scott's partying ways.
Seacrest asks if Scott, 34, ever thinks he'll be able to fully shape up, and both he and Kourtney admit that he does "for a time period." The father of three, however, says that does not work either.
"Every time I become too good of a person, she stops loving me, because she fell in love with someone that's a little f**ked up," Scott insists.
"No, that's not true," Kourtney argues.
Scott replies, "One hundred percent. I treat you like royalty and you don't say hello to me. I spit in your face and you're like, 'Hey babe.'"
Over the summer, Kourtney had another man by her side, model Younes Bendjima, and a source told ET that Scott was having a hard time with his ex's new romance.
"It’s never an easy thing to watch someone you share three children with, and so many memories, move on with someone else," the source said, adding that Scott really doesn't know Younes. "Scott has had a hard time watching Kourtney move on while he is in the same place he’s been in for years. It’s been tough for him.”
Needless to say, the mother of three appeared to having a nice time over the past few months. Here's a look at one of her many dates with the young model: